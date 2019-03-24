STORRS, Conn. — Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as UConn held off 10th seeded Buffalo 84-72 on Sunday night to move into the Sweet 16 on the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for a 26th consecutive season.

Katie Lou Samuelson and freshman Christyn Williams each added 17 points for the Huskies (33-2), seeded No. 2 in the Albany Region.

Cierra Dillard, the nation’s second leading scorer, scored 29 points for Buffalo (24-10), which made a big run in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 24-point second-half deficit.

Buffalo never led and trailed 73-49 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. But the scrappy Bulls outscored UConn 12-2 to open the fourth, cutting the lead to 75-67.

(1) LOUISVILLE 71, (8) MICHIGAN 50: Asia Durr scored 24 points, including 12 in the first quarter, to lead Louisville (31-3) past visiting Michigan (22-12).

Durr got the Cardinals going with two assists before adding the first of five 3-pointers and a four-point play.

Louisville’s defense also came up big, holding the taller Wolverines to just 23 percent shooting in the second half and 43 percent overall. The Cardinals scored 28 points off 22 turnovers.

CHICAGO REGION

(4) TEXAS A&M 78, (5) MARQUETTE 76: Chennedy Carter scored 30 points, Shambria Washington hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late and Texas A&M edged Marquette in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M (26-7) moves on to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and will meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Michigan State-Notre Dame.

Washington’s 3-pointer put the Aggies up 77-76 with 23 seconds left.

GREENSBORO REGION

(2) IOWA 68, (7) MISSOURI 52: Megan Gustafson had 24 points and 19 rebounds, Makenzie Meyer added 18 points, and Iowa (28-6) blew past Missouri (24-11) in Ames, Iowa, to advance to its second Sweet 16 in five years.

Kathleen Doyle scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes, who broke it open with a 23-4 run in the second half. They’ll face either Kentucky or North Carolina State in the regional semifinals.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 72, (5) FLORIDA STATE 64: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points, Alexis Jennings added 16 and South Carolina (23-9) beat Florida State (24-9) in Charlotte, North Carolina, to advance to the Sweet 16 for the sixth straight season.

Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Tyasha Harris had 11 for South Carolina, which won despite being outrebounded 50-33 and allowing Florida State to grab 27 offensive rebounds.

PORTLAND REGION

(5) ARIZONA STATE 57, (4) MIAMI 55: Robbi Ryan’s two free throws with 5.0 seconds left off a Miami turnover put Arizona State (22-10) ahead to stay, and the Sun Devils ousted the Hurricanes (25-9) in Coral Gables, Florida.

Arizona State (22-10) was down eight in the second half and survived a game in which it shot 35 percent. Jamie Ruden came off the bench to score a team-best 10 points for the Sun Devils.

Laura Cornelius scored 15 points for Miami (25-9), which was looking for its first Sweet 16 berth since 1992. Beatrice Mompremier grabbed 22 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who have never won two games in the same NCAA tournament.

