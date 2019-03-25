Visitors to Acadia National Park would need reservations before driving up Cadillac Mountain, along the Park Loop Road near Sand Beach or parking in the Jordan Pond north lot, under a proposal from park officials to reduce congestion during peak tourism season.

After years of discussion, Acadia officials formally unveiled a proposal on Monday for a “timed-entry reservation system” to manage parking at some of the national park’s most popular attractions. Under the proposal, which is subject to approval by the regional director of the National Park Service, drivers would need to obtain reservations between mid-June and mid-October.

The reservation would give drivers a window of time to enter those areas but would not limit their duration of stay at the sites. Reservations would not be required to travel the rest of Park Loop Road — with the exception of the Ocean Drive corridor that includes Sand Beach and Thunder Hole — and parking at other locations would continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Over time, however, the park aims to eliminate the right-lane parking currently allowed along many busy stretches of Park Loop Road.

Visitation figures for Acadia National Park have surged nearly 60 percent in a decade, straining the capacity of Acadia’s aging road network and leading to severe crowding at the park’s most popular spots.

Acadia officials first solicited public feedback on the timed-entry reservation system as well as three other alternatives last April. Implementation of the full plan would take about a decade, although some aspects could be put in place as early as next year.

“We thank the public for their engagement and for their feedback,” Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said in a statement. “We believe the preferred alternative as revised in response to public comment best fulfills the purpose and need for the plan and the mission of the National Park Service. The preferred alternative provides for the best protection of the significant natural and cultural resources of Acadia National Park while also providing high-quality experiences to visitors. This plan is a blueprint for the future; many of the details related to implementation of the Final Plan/EIS will take years and continue to require public feedback and stakeholder engagement.”

