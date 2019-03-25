AUGUSTA — Room 208 of the State House’s Cross Building was packed to capacity as members of the public gathered to share reactions to a proposed bill to ban Native American mascots from public schools.

The legislative Committee on Educational and Cultural Affairs held public testimony on a bill to ban the use of Native American imagery and mascots from public schools in the state on Monday afternoon.

Barry Dana, former chief of the Penobscot Nation, said that the use of Native American iconography is far from a complimentary gesture.

“Am I honored as a Native American person (by the use of these mascots)? No,” he said. “It’s the same thing as shoving garlic down my throat and telling me I like it.”

“(This is a) legacy of racist entitlement and distorted imagery related to our people,” added Sherri Mitchell, a member of the Penobscot Nation and indigenous rights attorney.

Rep. Benjamin Collings introduced the bill to the committee on Monday. As someone who grew up in Old Town during the era of the Old Town Indians — a mascot that has since been retired — Collings acknowledged that communities derive pride and a sense of identity around their school district’s mascot. He added that a sense of identity can be maintained even with new iconography.

“Your mascot doesn’t define you,” he said.

Numerous individuals in favor of the bill stated that the use of Native American imagery is harmful to the self-esteem and academic success of Native American students.

“What is best for the students in a school — if there is a mascot deemed to be offensive, is that in the best interest of the students?” said Collings.

Rep. Genevieve McDonald, a co-sponsor of the bill, said that lawmakers should prioritize the voices of the state’s Native American population.

“If the people you are claiming to honor are offended by your actions, you should stop it,” she said.

Rep. Kent Ackley agreed.

“One cannot show respect by doing something that is interpreted as disrespectful,” he said.

Those in opposition to the bill argued that the proposal threatens freedom of speech, is too broad, takes away local control and is unfairly targeted at School Administrative District 54.

James McArthur, a Canaan resident who said he is one-third Cherokee, said he thinks that increasing curricular focus on Native Americans could be a more effective move.

“We need to educate our future about the good of the Native Americans, we don’t need to erase it,” he said.

Jennifer Poirier, also speaking in opposition, raised questions such as: Who is responsible to pay for the associated costs of changing a mascot: the state or local taxpayers? How long will a district have to comply with the bill? What are the consequences for non-compliance? Will the state withhold funding for education?

She added that the district is re-vamping its curricula to include more content addressing Native American history and

current affairs.

Anna Barasset, a Skowhegan Area High School student who spoke in favor of the bill, said that the extent of her exposure to Native Americans in school included one day of focused study each year in addition to limited depictions of indigenous people in history textbooks. She said that a website she tried to visit to obtain information on Native Americans for a class project was blocked on campus.

Rep. Joel Stetkis reiterated First Amendment concerns and said he thinks that the language of the bill is not specific enough to implement.

“Is that word (Indian) any less offensive than (when it appears in) the hundreds of thousands of books in the library?” Stetkis posed.

Aside from First Amendment concerns about the bill banning a school from “having or adopting a name, symbol or image,” Stetkis added that “the bill does not specify what is offensive.”

In response to concerns that the bill was targeted at Skowhegan, Collings said he submitted the legislation in December 2018, prior to the SAD 54 school board vote on the issue.

Collings said he was not sure whether “public schools,” the language in the bill, applied to public universities in the state but that he intended it for K-12 institutions.

This story will be updated.

