WELLS

Three recognized as part of Youth Art Month

As part of Youth Art Month, three Wells-Ogunquit School District students were recognized for their artwork by the Maine Art Education Association at the Portland Museum of Art in Portland recently.

Selena Sola, a fourth-grader at Wells Elementary School, was chosen to represent her school by art teacher Jenna Larochelle-Parry for a piece, created with alpaca wool, titled “Calm Water.”

Wells High School seniors John Keniston and Sophia Zurlo were selected by teachers Vanessa White-Capelluti and Emily Knight.

Keniston’s work is a collagraph print titled “Self Portrait Collagraph.”

Zurlo’s ceramic piece is titled “Blue Sgraffito Bowl.”

The three, along with many other K-12 art students representing various Maine schools, were selected by their art teachers to attend a celebration and student art exhibition premiere displaying their work at the museum.

Each student received a certificate on stage before a large audience in the PMA auditorium.

The exhibit will be open to the public until April 1 and is located on the lower ground floor of the PMA.

Wrestling team recognized for success

The Wells-Ogunquit CSD School Committee recognized the Wells wrestling team and coaches for a very successful season, that ended with their third consecutive Class B state championship.

The Warriors finished 18-3 this season.

In their quest for the state title, the Warriors won the Mid-State League title and then Southern Maine Class B regional championships.

In addition, Coach Scott Lewia was named Coach of the Year for the third time in four seasons by the Mid-State Wrestling League.

Coach Lewia was also recognized for receiving The Torch Award for his role in the team’s raising of over $30,000 in support of Spencer Smith, son of WHS alumnus Nate Smith.

Lewia was one of only four recipients globally presented with a Torch Award by the Sanofi Genzyme Corporation, a specialty care unit of Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Paris.

WESTBROOK

Students participate in SkillsUSA conference

Twenty-six Westbrook Regional Vocational students recently journeyed to Bangor to participate in the Maine SkillsUSA annual conference. The event was attended by more than 850 students from across the state who competed in a wide range of skills championships as well as in various leadership activities.

The Westbrook team received the following medals:

Silver medals were awarded to Crime Scene Investigation Team: Molly Black, Miranda Morneault, Lauren Simmons; Early Childhood Education: Eleanor Lunt; Class A Pre-trip Vehicle Inspection: Jake Jeffrey; and Medical Terminology, Ella Woodbury.

The bronze medal in Health Occupations Professional Portfolio was awarded to Abigail Bryan.

2019 Skills State Championships went to Heavy Equipment Operations team of Spencer Barth, Jacob LaBlanc, and Austin Merkle; Emergency Medical Technician: MacKenzie Bickford and Kaelyn Larsen; Crime Scene Investigation Team: Molly Black, Lauren Simmons, Miranda Morneault; Fire Fighting: Andrew Bolduc; Health Occupations Professional Portfolio: Gabrielle Bruns and Abigail Bryan; Automotive Service Technology, Cole Chalmers; Health Knowledge Bowl Team: Karrtikah Foote-Gagnon, Natalie McGuire, Isabella Vanier, Alana Weed; Class A Pre-Trip Vehicle Inspection: Jake Jeffrey; Early Childhood Education, Eleanor Lunt; Carpentry, Arthur Marshall; First Aid- CPR: Kaitlyn Palmer; Medical Math: Alexis Pompeo and Darius Tatum; Carpentry Knowledge Test: Devon Sargent; Electric Construction Wiring: Kobie Spruce; Auto Tool Identification: Kyle Walker; and Medical Terminology: Ella Woodbury.

LINCOLNVILLE

West Bay Rotary seeks donation requests

Twice a year West Bay Rotary, through its charitable foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and the Town of Lincolnville.

The West Bay Rotary Foundation invites applications from nonprofits for donations up to $2,500. The donation request form is available online at www.westbayrotaryofmaine.org and includes instructions and important criteria for submission.

Applications must be received by April 1 for the June awards.

Congratulations to the organizations that received donations in January: Camden Rockport Middle School Japan Exchange Program, Coastal Family Hospice Volunteers, Community Investors of Knox County, Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition, Midcoast Recreation Center, One Less Worry, Rosie’s Hugs, and UMA Rockland.

West Bay Rotary would like to thank our community for supporting our fundraising events which include: Chili Challenge, E-Waste+, Duck Derby, Chowder Challenge, and Christmas Tree Sales/Santa’s Pass-Me-Down Gift Shop. With community support, West Bay Rotary is helping make the midcoast better one family, one child, one person at a time.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Girls Scouts receives grant to fund program

Girl Scouts of Maine has been awarded a two-year grant in the amount of $22,680 from United Way of York County to help fund the Girl Scouts of Maine’s “A Place For Girls” program in York County.

Established in Portland in 1998, the program has served girls in more than a dozen communities around the state including Biddeford, Lewiston, Sanford, Rumford, Bath, Calais and Westbrook.

In York County, A Place For Girls has served girls for approximately 10 years at locations including H.B. Emery School in Limington, Jameson and Loranger schools in Old Orchard Beach, Buxton Center Elementary School, Joyful Harvest, Grace Point Church, and JR Martin Community Center in Biddeford.

The program is designed to encourage participants to cultivate healthy relationships, improve self-esteem, grow in leadership skills, and develop a life-long interest in community engagement and community service in an inclusive and safe environment where girls can learn and build skills with the support of caring adults.

To learn more about United Way of York County, visit www.buildcommunity.org or call 985-3359.

