SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS WITH HAMILTON: Drew Healey drove home Hunter Richardson with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, and then scored Jared Gagne with a grounder to second during a three-run sixth to lead St. Joseph’s (13-3) to a 4-1 second-game win and a split of its doubleheader against the Continentals (7-6) at Winter Haven, Florida.

Hamilton won the opener 12-7 after building a 9-4 lead over the first four innings. Healey and Noah McDaniel each had three RBI in the loss for the Monks.

GYMNASTICS

Courtney Christoforo, an Ithaca College sophomore from Saco, won the individual Division III national championship in the uneven bars while competing for the Bombers at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association championships at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Christoforo turned in her finest collegiate performance, executing her uneven bars routine to near perfection en route to posting the top score of 9.675.

Christoforo edged Sierra Beaver of Wisconsin-Stout and Bailey Fitzpatrick of Wisconsin-Whitewater, who tied for second with a 9.650.

Christoforo’s finish also earned her Div. III All American status.

