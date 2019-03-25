ORLANDO, Fla. —– Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held the Philadelphia 76ers without a field goal for a stretch of nearly 12 minutes Monday night in a 119-98 victory.

Evan Fournier scored 24 points for the Magic, who outscored the 76ers 30-5 over a second-half stretch in which Philadelphia missed 15 straight shots.

The Magic completed their first 5-0 homestand in franchise history and moved a half-game behind Miami in chasing the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They visit the Heat on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Playing without point guard Ben Simmons, the 76ers led 60-57 after shooting 61.5 percent in the first half.

Shake Milton’s jump shot cut the Magic’s lead to 78-77 with 4:32 left in the third quarter, but Philadelphia did not score in the remainder of the quarter, falling behind by 14 points.

NOTES

KNICKS: Cal Ramsey, who starred at NYU in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81.

The Knicks said Ramsey died of cardiac arrest at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan.

After his playing career, Ramsey worked for the organization as a color analyst and later in community relations. He served as a Knicks ambassador for the last 28 years and had remained on NYU’s basketball staff since 1983.

Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan called Ramsey “one of the greatest ambassadors in New York City basketball history.”

Born in Selma, Alabama, Ramsey graduated from NYU in 1959 after averaging 20.2 points and a school-record 17.5 rebounds. His 34 rebounds against Boston College remain an NYU record. He had been an assistant coach with the team since it returned as a Division III program in 1983-84, helping the Violets to a 615-341 record and 25 postseason appearances.

Ramsey also played in the NBA for the St. Louis Hawks and Syracuse Nationals. He is a member of the NYU Athletics and New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Knicks said they will honor Ramsey during their next game, Thursday against Toronto.

Share

< Previous

Next >