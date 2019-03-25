University of Maine System trustees authorized spending up to $5.7 million on Monday to advance negotiations of a long-term energy contract worth up to $165 million to shift the Orono campus from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

“We are starting to spend money on the (UMaine) energy replacement project,” said Trustee Karl Turner, the chairman of the trustee’s finance and facility committee. “When completed, the university will replace fossil fuel with solar and biomass for generating heat and electricity. It will virtually eliminate the use of fossil fuel at the Orono campus.”

Since May 2018, the university system has been in talks with Honeywell International for an energy contract that includes building a new biomass boiler on the Orono campus.

The funds approved Monday at the trustees meeting in Machias begins the second phase of negotiations, providing Honeywell up to $4.2 million to solidify the design and provide more precise information on the project scope and financials. The other $1.5 million is for the university to hire experts for its own work on the project. The initial Honeywell estimate for the project is $123 million, plus or minus 30 percent. Once the second phase is completed, Honeywell will provide “a firm fixed price” for board consideration, and if they approve, final design and construction begins.

A spokesman for the system said there is no timeline on this phase of the negotiations.

New York-based ConEdison Solutions initially had won the right to negotiate a contract to power the Orono campus with wood-fired steam and electricity from a former Expera mill. But in late February, a few weeks after the Portland Press Herald published stories revealing secret recordings that suggested a university official had provided inside information aimed at helping the ConEdison team win the bid, and that the university system chancellor had a conflict of interest in the bid, ConEd abruptly pulled out of the deal.

UMaine officials then went back to Honeywell, the first runner-up in a competitive bidding process, to negotiate a contract.

Also Monday, the trustees were updated on a review of underenrolled academic programs.

Of the 33 underenrolled programs, selected for review because they only graduate a handful of students each year, six were suspended, which means currently enrolled students may continue the program but enrollment is closed to new students.

“Right now, six programs are being suspended and that’s with faculty input,” said Robert Neely, the vice chancellor of academic review who is leading the multi-year, systemwide review of academic offerings. “Frankly, I expect to see one or two more” in the upcoming months.

The programs being suspended are the masters degree in Social Studies Education at University of Maine; the bachelors degree in Health Information Systems at UMaine Farmington; the bachelor’s degrees in Business Management Healthcare (online), Business Management – accounting and Social Science, all at UMaine Fort Kent; and the bachelor degree in Art Education at UMaine Presque Isle.

The remaining 27 programs are being overhauled in various ways to boost enrollment numbers and reinvigorate the programs. Six programs are moving to an online or hybrid program; Spanish and French masters programs at UMaine will have non-thesis options; seven programs are undergoing a rebranding and marketing push.

Neely said the review process was “having the desired effect” although it will take time to see if efforts to boost enrollment in the programs are successful.

“The power of this is that now it’s an annual process,” Neely told the trustees. “If in two or three years, we are seeing these same programs coming back up, it’s not working.”

Neely, working with chief academic officers on each of the seven campuses, initially identified 130 programs – 72 undergraduate and 58 graduate – as not producing enough graduates, defined as five graduates a year at the undergraduate level, three a year at the master’s level and two a year at the doctoral level.

Neely said this is the first of what will be an ongoing annual review. Once the current process is complete in May, the campuses will start it again for ongoing academic reviews every year.

Share

< Previous

filed under: