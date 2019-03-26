It goes without saying that no celebrity should be expected to be perfect at all times; after all, they’re people too! It isn’t a lot to ask, however, that they refrain from engaging in fraudulent criminal behavior. By allegedly using their fame and wealth to scam the system and ensure that, regardless of merit, their children got into the college of their choice, Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and dozens of other celebrities have proven that one set of rules applies to them, and entirely different one for the rest of the masses.

These same Hollywood mainstays who generally preach to America about morals and values have shown that when it comes to getting them and their families ahead, they’re willing to stoop as low as possible, without fear of consequences.

Jacob Favolise

Sanford

