LEWISTON — Police charged two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy Monday with breaking into Martel Elementary School over the weekend and stealing computers, radios and cash.

Each is charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief. The first two charges are felonies and the third a misdemeanor.

Two of the boys are students at the Lisbon Street school, the other is a former student there.

Police said the boys took three Apple iPads, an Acer Chromebook, four portable radios and a small amount of cash. All of the items, except the cash, have been recovered.

The boys apparently wandered throughout the school sometime over the weekend, damaging some areas where they had rummaged around in an effort to steal items, according to police. They also left graffiti.

The city will seek restitution, according to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department.

Superintendent Bill Webster said he and other officials are determining what level of school discipline is appropriate.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: