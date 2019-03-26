BIDDEFORD – Meg Harvey singled home Avery Alberghini in the bottom of the third inning to give the University of New England a two-run lead en route to a 3-1 softball win over St. Joseph’s on Tuesday.

UNE (5-6) took a 3-0 lead in the sixth when Andrea Gosper scored on a throwing error after Melissa Jakubowski stole second.

Maizie Lee singled in Melodie Bailey in the top of the seventh for the Monks (2-9) to make it 3-1.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 14, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Jack Richards scored three of his six goals during a 6-0 run, spanning from the end of the first quarter and into the second, as the Mules (4-3) downed the Nor’easters (5-4) at Biddeford.

Lane Kadish added three goals and Colton Michael had three assists for Colby, which took a 9-4 lead into halftime.

Collin Morrow scored twice for UNE and Sam MacKenzie finished with 15 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, NORTHERN VT-LYNDON 4: Tristan Dundas scored two of his three goals in an opening 4-0 run, and the Huskies (3-2) held on to beat the Hornets (1-4) at New Hampton, New Hampshire.

Dundas, Paul Leonardo and Robby Pini each scored over the final 6:11 of the game after the Hornets had pulled to within 6-4.

Leonardo and Griffin Hanson had nine saves for Southern Maine, which led 5-2 at halftime.

BASEBALL

COLBY SWEEPS UNION: Mark Sunoo hit a go-ahead two-run home run during a five-run fifth inning as the Mules (6-0) rallied for an 8-7 win over the Dutchmen (2-4) in the finale of a doubleheader at Auburndale, Florida.

Sunoo’s homer put Colby ahead 6-5. The Mules extended their lead to 7-5 later in the inning on an RBI double from Tommy McGee.

In the opener, Colby built a 9-0 lead in the third en route to a 14-1 win. William Wessman hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Chris Romano hit a solo shot in the second to power the Mules.

