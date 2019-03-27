Universal health care is a no-brainer for me, especially when I consider how bad the current system is to us all. And I know from recent commentaries like Les Fossel’s in the Press Herald (Maine Voices, March 11) that we shouldn’t be fooled by the propaganda undoubtedly spreadthrough media corporations and politicians by private health insurance lobbyists. Not only is universal health care feasible economically, it’s the only good option.

I made a list of ways the current health care system has affected me (a person with significant class privilege). Here is an abridged list of some of my more infuriating experiences:

I have a chronic disease that was initially curable but went misdiagnosed and untreated in the ER because of my initial hesitancy to go to the doctor without insurance as a young person. This disorder now affects my entire life physically, emotionally and financially. The treatments that help the illness aren’t covered by the insurance I now have.

I have a family member whose savings were wiped out by unforeseen medical expenses and who I support financially.

Our family has had to dip into savings regularly for co-pays to take our baby to specialists recommended by our pediatrician.

At least once a month I spend time on hold listening to elevator music while trying to figure out a medical bill that should be covered by insurance.

What’s your list? Are you satisfied with the system we have?

As someone whose life (like so many of ours) has been forever altered by the ineptitude and all but criminal amorality of the private insurance system, I’m incensed by the political rhetoric to falsely discredit, water down and co-opt universal health care. Let’s not let strategic political rhetoric divide us, and instead insist on nothing less than true universal health care.

Ashley Bahlkow

North Yarmouth

