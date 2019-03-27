On Wednesday, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee will hold a public hearing on L.D. 937, An Act Regarding the Sale and Release or Abandonment of Balloons.

Balloons are a lovely, colorful way of celebrating occasions. But their beauty, fun and excitement is very ephemeral. What goes up must come down, and as balloons rise in the air they reach a point where the temperature and pressure causes them to burst. These pretty and colorful fragments fall back down to the earth, to our lakes and oceans, and become long-lasting and dangerous litter.

The balloon industry claims that latex balloons are biodegradable. However, recent scientific research proves that latex may eventually degrade on the ground, but it takes much longer to degrade in fresh water, and is extremely resilient in salt water. This means that these colorful shreds of balloons pose a serious risk to our marine life – especially to sea turtles, marine mammals and sea birds. Fragments of balloons can look very much like colorful jellyfish – an important food source for turtles and other marine animals. The balloons block the animals’ esophagi, stomachs, intestines, etc., leading to premature and painful death. And this for such a fleeting moment of pleasure.

There are also many incidents of young children suffocating because of accidental inhalation of balloons, and of deaths from breathing in helium from balloons.

L.D. 937 will include outdoor released balloons in the definition of “litter,” require registration of balloon sellers and the display of warning information on the risks to the environment, children and others from balloons. This would help to protect the irreplaceable beauty and bounty of Maine’s natural environment, including our incredible marine diversity and wealth, and to protect the life of unsuspecting children – certainly more important than a few fleeting moments of fun.

Gretchen Stanton

Portland

