Roger Federer is finally through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

The fourth-seeded Federer had little trouble defeating 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 in 61 minutes at Miami Gardens on Wednesday, earning the three-time tournament champion a spot in the quarters against sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson.

The Federer-Medvedev match was originally scheduled for Tuesday and wound up being delayed a day by rain. That means if Federer is to win the tournament, he’ll need to win four matches in a five-day span.

Defending champion John Isner of the U.S. became the first man in the field to reach the semifinals, ousting 22nd-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5).

On the women’s side, second-seeded Simona Halep won the final six games against 18th-seeded Qiang Wang for a 6-4, 7-5 quarterfinal victory. She’ll next face fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova – a 6-3, 6-4 winner over unseeded Marketa Vondrousova

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor’s recovery from a strained right calf muscle has been set back by another injury: a sprained left ankle, sustained running the bases during an intrasquad game. The team was uncertain how long Lindor will be out.

• The Oakland Athletics acquired first baseman Kendrys Morales from Toronto, giving them a replacement for injured Matt Olson. The A’s got Morales and cash from the Blue Jays for minor league infielder Jesus Lopez and international slot money.

• The Tampa Bay Rays are exploring the possibility of using blue lights to tint the roof of Tropicana Field in hopes of giving the domed the stadium a different look, as well as making it easier for players to track fly balls.

The lights are part of a new LED lighting system installed throughout the park. Plans to use them this year are pending approval by Major League Baseball.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth at quarterback, signing former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert. The journeyman has appeared in 56 games, completing 842 of 1,498 passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

• The Dallas Cowboys signed safety George Iloka to a one-year deal, adding experience at a position that was a high priority going into the offseason. Iloka started 76 of 83 games in his first six seasons, all with Cincinnati.

• A court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the man convicted of killing former Saints football star Will Smith during a traffic altercation in 2016, rejecting claims that Cardell Hayes acted in self-defense.

OLYMPICS

BOBSLEDDING: Steven Holcomb is now a winner of two silver medals for the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Games, a determination made more than five years after those games ended and nearly two years after his death.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board voted to formally reallocate the medals from the Sochi Games in bobsledding and vacate the golds that Russian pilot Alexander Zubkov won in both the two- and four-man events. That means Holcomb, who crossed the line third in both races, now is a two-time silver winner in addition to the four-man gold he won at Vancouver in 2010.

Holcomb was 37 when he died at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York on May 6, 2017.

