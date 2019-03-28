I support the National Popular Vote Compact, which – once in place – will ensure that the Electoral College will endorse the winner of the popular vote for president.

When I was in elementary school, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and to the United States (aka “the Republic”). We did not pledge allegiance to Vermont, where I grew up. When I travel abroad, I identify myself as an American. If asked, I will share that I am from Maine.

When I vote for president in 2020, I want my vote to be counted equally with the vote of every other U.S. citizen. I do not want my vote to be bundled together with the votes of my state or my congressional district. There is no Maine president. State residency should play no role in electing our president.

Margo Donnis

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >