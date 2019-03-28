I agree with “Judge Jeanine” Pirro regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s wearing of head apparel commonly seen in her home country.
Omar should discard her hijab and start acting the part of a member of Congress and a citizen of the USA.
Norma Stanley
South Portland
