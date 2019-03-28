We’ve talked about New York before, but information is always changing. Voters vote, politicians politic, and we all get confused. New York has retained their stance on legalized medical marijuana since 2014 but not without some hiccups along the way. Let’s have a quick refresher on the requirements for receiving cannabis treatment in New York.

Governor Cuomo’s Stance

As the state governor, Andrew Cuomo’s stance has shifted over the years. He initially did not support marijuana reform, calling it a “gateway drug”, but he has since seen the light. Whether that light was from above or because he wants younger votes is not important. From the looks of it, NY is gearing up big time for recreational legalization for adults across the state. That’s a lot of pressure.

His current take is that the full recreational legalization is a good thing. This all comes with one catch though: he agrees with corporations that home-grown marijuana should remain illegal. This is not a total surprise as he is a career politician who probably knows all-too-well how to play with corporate pressures, but it is a bummer for freedom activists and those who prefer total quality control.

The state is in a bit of a pickle, however. The medical industry disagrees with full recreational legalization. According to ABC 7’s Eyewitness News, advocates “of medical marijuana claim that without protection for medical pot stores, they’ll be driven out of business should recreational marijuana be legalized”, a valid stance. The debate in ongoing, and updates are always coming out.

What Does the Law Say?

In order to obtain a medical marijuana license in New York, you must be a qualifying adult, age 18 or older. You must also have one of the following conditions:

Epilepsy

Cancer

Chronic Pain

PTSD

Multiple sclerosis

Substance abuse/disorder (seeking alternative treatment)

There are more qualifying conditions you can check here. Read over these carefully, and make sure that you qualify. Chances are, you do. Anyone under the age of 18 or someone who is unable to pick up their cannabis from a dispensary will need to have a caregiver.

The steps to register are simple enough. If you choose to go at it alone, there are a few more steps involved. Veriheal, though, makes the whole process much, much easier.

The Easiest Way to Get Your Medical Marijuana Card in NY

To get started, setup an online evaluation with Veriheal. It takes no time at all, and it is all done from home. You’ll answer some brief questions, and setup an appointment with a licensed physician for New York. Again, this is a painless process that happens entirely online. You can remain in the comfort of your home and have your approval in no time. The consultation will take approximately 10-15 minutes. That’s less time than it takes to watch an episode of your favorite show. Book it, get it over with, and reap the rewards.

Once you are approved, you simply request your card online through the state. It takes about a week or two to arrive. In the meantime, be sure you are familiar with the laws. Also take note of dispensary locations. You never know where you may be and what you may need!

Veriheal has helped tens of thousands of patients get approved for a medical marijuana all across the country. In fact, getting one has never been easier, as it should be for those who need it most. Our goal is to be with you from start to finish. We want you to have the treatment that you deserve: the best, most natural treatment possible.

Share

< Previous

Next >