Portland police were busy Thursday afternoon after being called to investigate a stabbing in the city’s Bayside neighborhood and a report of gunshots fired in Portland’s Parkside neighborhood.

Lt. Robert Martin, the police department spokesman, said the stabbing resulted in one man being taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of wounds that were not considered life threatening.

The report of gunshots being fired near High and Sherman streets – about an hour after the stabbing was reported – turned out to be a vehicle with a modified exhaust system making loud noises.

The stabbing was the result of an altercation that took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Portland and Oxford streets, according to police.

“We feel there is no danger to the public,” Portland police tweeted. There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

