Today we’re going to look at the state of Maine, some of their laws, and how they affect you, a potential patient within the state. Maine has a long history with marijuana—recreational and medical. They’ve historically been tolerant; their legalization and decriminalization efforts date back decades. Votes for acceptance of medical marijuana has generally found a unified voice.

Like many other states, Maine adopted a tolerant stance on the use of medical marijuana years ago. In fact, it was one of the first to do so. Their program began in 1999, allowing patients to grow and use marijuana if they met certain medical conditions.

Two cities—Portland and South Portland—passed laws in 2013 and 2014 that opened up the way for recreational use. In 2016, the entire state went forward with statewide recreational legalization. Cities began opening personal-use dispensaries in February 2018.

As a potential patient, what does this all mean? We’ll get to that. But first, let’s see what the laws say.

A Quick Glance at the Law

According to the state law in Maine, there are a few basic conditions that need to be satisfied in order to obtain a medical card.

For starters, you must have a qualifying condition. These include:

Glaucoma

HIV/AIDS

Nausea

PTSD

Cancer

Alzheimer’s

Chronic pain

Hepatitis C

It is worth going over the full list to be sure that you do qualify, and one can read further about qualifying for medical marijuana with Veriheal. Though, if you are reading this article, you are already on the right track.

Next up, know the limits. You can have up to 2 ½ ounces on you at any given time. No more, but certainly less. Never under any circumstances can a patient travel with more than the legal limit. That’s a big no-no in almost all areas where marijuana is legalized. Play by the rules, respect them, and all will be swell. Further, you can cultivate up to 6 mature cannabis plants for your own use. This also applies to you caregiver, if you have one.

There are 14 medical dispensaries in the state. There were 8 originally, but after the 2018 legislative session it was decided that 6 more would open up. Make sure to bring your medical marijuana certification and your identification before you go, of course, and remember to never be afraid to ask questions. Dispensary specialists are there to assist you. Use their knowledge to find what fits you best. Anybody can now easily find dispensaries in their area.

How do I get my medical cannabis card in Maine?

Veriheal exists to serve you. We’re setup to assist you in answering questions, educating on laws, and helping you get your treatment options sorted out. But where do you begin?

The first step is to book a virtual appointment with a medical marijuana doctor in Maine. A patient will then have a consultation with a doctor online. The cost is $199 upfront. This gets you in touch with a licensed physician who is qualified to certify patients for medical cannabis — yes it can all be done online from the comfort of your home using a smartphone or computer. After a brief 10-15-minute meeting, you will more than likely be approved. If not, you get your money back in full and the consultation is free.

After the evaluation, your certification will be mailed to you from our doctor. In no time you will be experiencing natural at-home treatment of your condition(s).

As you know by now, Veriheal is passionate about medical marijuana. That’s why we’re stoked to provide insights into the rapidly growing medical marijuana industry.

