New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office says a man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting with police and Drug Enforcement Agency agents at a hotel. Two people remain barricaded in a first-floor room.

Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati identified the man killed as 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, in a news conference early Thursday. Agati says Marshall had a gun in his hand and “engaged” with DEA agents and police.

Marshall was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Agati says the shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Manchester, near Interstate 293 in a busy area that includes a shopping mall.

Police had evacuated the hotel and a nearby restaurant.

No officers were hurt.

Officials say there is still an active standoff going on between officers and the two people barricaded in the hotel room as of Thursday morning.

