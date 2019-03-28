A South Berwick home was damaged Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a basement workshop, according to the local fire chief.
The South Berwick Fire Department was notified of the fire in a single-family home on Liberty Street at 5:13 a.m. The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and were outside when firefighters arrived, said Fire Chief Joseph Rousselle.
Rousselle said the fire started on a workbench in the basement.
“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” he said.
There were no injuries.
Rousselle said there was moderate damage to the house.
Crews from Berwick and Rollingsford and Dover, New Hampshire, assisted South Berwick firefighters at the scene.
