MIAMI — Goran Dragic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second career triple-double, Dwyane Wade capped the win with a steal and score in the final seconds and the Heat moved back into eighth place in the Eastern Conference by topping the Dallas Mavericks 105-99 on Thursday night.

Dragic outdueled Luka Doncic in the first head-to-head meeting between the only two Slovenians currently in the NBA, and Miami (37-38) moved past Orlando (37-39) for the final playoff spot in the East race.

Doncic scored 19 points for the Mavericks, but missed 12 of his 18 shots.

ROCKETS 112, NUGGETS 85: James Harden scored 38 points and Houston used a huge second quarter to build the lead and get an easy win at home.

The Rockets trailed by as many as seven in the first quarter, but built a 62-44 lead at halftime behind a 40-point second quarter.

RAPTORS 117, KNICKS 92: Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and visiting Toronto routed New York for the second time in 11 nights, sweeping the season series.

Toronto rested Kawhi Leonard, just as it did in its 128-92 victory at home on March 18, and the result was nearly as lopsided. The Raptors led by as many as 31 points, never trailed and were up by at least 15 for the entire second half.

76ERS 123, NETS 110: Joel Embiid had 39 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the 76ers at Philadelphia.

JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Joe Harris scored 22 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 19 for Brooklyn, which is clinging to a playoff spot.

PISTONS 115, MAGIC 98: Wayne Ellington scored 17 of his 25 points in the third quarter and host Detroit defeated Orlando in a matchup of teams battling for Eastern Conference playoff positions.

Blake Griffin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which was coming off a 1-4 road trip.

NOTES

JAZZ: The team says guard Dante Exum underwent surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his right knee and will be sidelined indefinitely.

LAKERS: Guard Josh Hart will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury.

The second-year pro has missed four straight games and five of the last seven with right knee tendinitis.

