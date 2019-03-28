Imagine a peaceful democratic Jewish homeland living side by side with a peaceful Palestine. J Street, a pro-Israel, pro-peace lobbying group, has long encouraged this “two-state solution,” open discussion and concern for the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians. There is deep concern that Israel can remain either a democracy or a Jewish state, but it cannot remain both.

President Trump’s tweet supporting an annexation of the Golan Heights tips the scale against democracy and encourages religiously based, growing authoritarianism in the region.

Using the accusation of anti-Semitism to silence debate, as was done with Rep. Ilhan Omar, distracts us from what needs to be discussed: our American policy toward the region.

As J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami states, “There is a distinction between being anti-Semitic and being critical of the government of Israel.”

Joyce Schelling

Orland

