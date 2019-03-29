ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton was solid in his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching five innings and striking out eight against his former team in a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The 35-year-old right-hander, two seasons removed from helping Houston win a World Series, allowed two runs and three hits in his first start since signing a $30 million, two-year contract as a free agent.

Yandy Diaz lined an impressive solo homer off Astros starter Gerrit Cole (0-1), who also yielded three unearned runs in the third, when shortstop Aledmys Diaz’s throwing error paved the way for Tampa Bay. Diaz has two errors in two games filling in for injured regular Carlos Correa.

Tommy Pham’s RBI single trimmed Houston’s lead to 2-1, and Ji-Man Choi followed with a two-run single to put the Rays ahead 3-2.

BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 0: Matt Shoemaker pitched seven sharp innings to win his Toronto debut as the host Blue Jays gave Charlie Montoyo his first victory as a major league manager.

Justin Smoak and Freddy Galvis each drove in two runs, a day after the Blue Jays were blanked in a 10-inning loss.

Shoemaker (1-0) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven. The right-hander signed a one-year deal with Toronto over the winter after spending his first six seasons with the Angels.

Montoyo was Tampa Bay’s bench coach last year. He was hired to succeed John Gibbons as Toronto’s manager.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 1: Charlie Blackmon had three hits and drove in two, German Marquez struck out seven in six innings and Colorado pulled away late to win at Miami.

Nolan Arenado and Tony Wolters each had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who went ahead for good on Blackmon’s double that landed just inside the left-field line in the seventh. Colorado scored four times in the ninth to blow the game open, disappointing the few fans that remained from the 6,503 paid attendance for Miami’s second game of the season.

NOTES

BREWERS: Reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions.

The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He has been sidelined since March 17, when he experienced discomfort in his elbow while pitching in a spring training game.

YANKEES: Danny Farquhar will remain at extended spring training rather than start the season with a minor league team.

The 32-year-old right-hander collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. He appeared in three spring training games, giving up six runs, four hits and five walks over two innings.

Farquhar signed a minor league contract with the Yankees during the offseason.

INDIANS: Free-agent outfielder Cameron Maybin and the Indians agreed to a minor league contract.

Maybin, who turns 32 next week, hit .163 with one RBI in 48 plate appearances during spring training with the San Francisco Giants, who released him on March 23. The Indians, who remain somewhat unsettled in their outfield, announced the deal and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus.

A TEXAS grand jury has indicted former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictments Thursday in Denton County, north of Dallas and Fort Worth, follow Wetteland’s January arrest . He’s accused of making a child repeatedly perform a sex act on him.

The 52-year-old Wetteland was released in January after posting a $25,000 bond.

