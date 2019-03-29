The Reading Royals got goals from six players on the way to a 6-2 win over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Friday night in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Zeb Knutson scored on a breakway just 2:15 into the contest to put the Mariners (35-27) ahead, but Reading (29-28) got the next six goals before a late goal by Dillan Fox.

MIAMI OPEN: Defending champion John Isner moved closer to a repeat title by hitting 21 aces and defeating 18-year-old Canadian qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Isner’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be three-time champion Roger Federer, who earned a 6-2, 6-4 win over another Canadian teenager, 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov.

Now 33, Isner won his only ATP Masters title a year ago on Key Biscayne.

SCARBOROUGH DOWNS: Opening weekend for live racing has been postponed until April 6 and 7, with a 12:30 p.m. post time.

Track management and representatives of the Maine Harness Horseman’s Association determined that ground thaw and incoming weather will created adverse track conditions this weekend.

NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson will start on the pole at Texas Motor Speedway, where he is a seven-time winner.

With Johnson leading the way after a final-stage fast lap of 188.890 mph, Hendrick Motorsports took the top three qualifying spots. William Bryon was second, and Chase Elliott third.

HEISMAN WINNER DIES: Heisman Trophy winner and former New England Patriots player Joe Bellino died Thursday at the age of 81.

Neither the team nor the Heisman Trophy Trust, which reported the death on its website, specified a cause of death.

The Navy halfback was nicknamed the “Winchester Rifle,” after his suburban Boston hometown. In 1960, he became the first Navy player to win the Heisman.

Bellino served 28 years in the Navy and Naval Reserves and reached the rank of captain before retiring.

He was drafted by Washington of the NFL and the Boston Patriots of the AFL. After serving his military commitment, he played three seasons with the Patriots, mostly as a kick returner.

COLLEGES: Georgia Tech player Brandon Adams was participating in a dance routine when he collapsed suddenly and died last weekend, police said.

There was nothing in Adams’ autopsy to indicate foul play and no evidence to warrant a criminal investigation, Atlanta police spokesman James H. White III said in a statement to The Associated Press.

PGA: Likely needing to win to get into the Masters through the world ranking, Sungjae Im rebounded from an early double bogey to take the second-round lead in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

A day before his 21st birthday, the South Korean player finished with his second straight 5-under 67 for a one-stroke lead over Jonathan Byrd (67), Aaron Baddeley (67), Paul Dunne (69) and George McNeill (65).

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park shot a 6-under 66 on at the Kia Classic to take a share of the lead into the weekend in Carlsbad, California.

Thidapa Suwannapura also had a 66 to match Park at 10-under 134.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kevin Sutherland and Marco Dawson each shot 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Julian Suri of the U.S. shot a second consecutive round of 67 and took a two-shot lead at the Indian Open in New Delhi.

South Africa’s George Coetzee (66) and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson (68) were tied for second.

