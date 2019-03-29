A consequential, exhaustive and, by all accounts, credible investigation has just been concluded and is being kept under wraps.
Congress, the American Civil Liberties Union and more than half the country are clamoring to see it.
“Russia, if you’re listening, can you get us a copy of the Mueller report?”
Jane Card
Cape Porpoise
