Maine has always thought of itself as an independent state, whose citizens can decide what is best for Maine and its citizens.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which is currently being considered by our Legislature, does not support these values. The compact requires that Maine voters and Electoral College votes follow the national popular vote.

Maine has a population of 1.4 million people. Our votes would not represent Maine’s best interest but would be silenced by the large population centers in the country, such as California (population 39 million), New York (population 20 million) and Florida (population 22 million).

Why would any Mainer give up their independent voice? Be aware of the thief in the night and in our Legislature.

Jim Hoy

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >