GORHAM — Dylan Hapworth blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the University of Southern Maine to a 9-5 victory over Rhode Island College, completing a sweep of the Anchormen in a Little East baseball doubleheader Saturday.

Hapworth finished 2 for 5 with five RBI for the Huskies (12-2, 4-0), while Sam Troiano, Andrew Hiller and Jake Dexter each had two hits.

Ben Lambert pitched a complete game in the opener, holding RIC (11-6, 1-2) to three runs while striking out 11 and walking three as the Huskies rolled, 11-3. Jake Dexter went 4 for 4 with an RBI.

STONY BROOK SWEEPS MAINE: Danny Casals homered in each game of the doubleheader, but it wasn’t enough for the Black Bears (2-20, 1-3 America East), who fell 8-3 and 5-3 to the Seawolves (12-9, 5-0) at Stony Brook, New York.

Hernen Sardinas also homered for Maine in the opener.

JOHNSON & WALES SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Armani Henderson hit a walk-off two-run double, and the Wildcats (12-4, 4-0 GNAC) rallied to a 10-9 win over the Monks (13-6, 0-2) in the first game of a doubleheader in Providence, Rhode Island.

In the second game, Tim Lombardi hit a solo homer and added an RBI single to lead the Wildcats to a 2-1 win.

Greg Emanuelson had four RBI on the day for St. Joseph’s.

BATES, TUFTS SPLIT: Jack Arend, Noah Loughlin and Jon Lindgren each had three hits to help the Bobcats (6-2, 1-2 NESCAC) to a 6-5 win over Tufts (11-3, 2-1) in the second game of a doubleheader for a split at Medford, Massachusetts.

The Jumbos won the opener 4-2.

TRINITY SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Will Simeone tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Bantams (10-2, 2-0 NESCAC) to a 4-0 win over the Polar Bears (0-12-1, 0-2) in the first game, and Matt Koperniak, Johnny Stamatis and Vincent Capone each drove in two runs in the late game as Trinity completed the sweep at Brunswick with a 7-2 victory.

Connor Lee had three hits and scored twice for Bowdoin in Game 2.

COLLEGE OF ST. JOSEPH SWEEPS SMCC: Justin Holmberg struck out seven and allowed one run in Game 1, Kyle Gould hit a two-run homer in Game 2, and the College of St. Joseph (6-2) took a pair of 4-1 victories over Southern Maine CC (7-3) at South Portland.

Dylan Francoeur hit a solo homer for SMCC in the opener.

SOFTBALL

UMASS-LOWELL SWEEPS MAINE: Maria Moccio hit a walk-off two-run homer, her second home run of the day, to lift the River Hawks (13-12, 2-0 America East) to a 7-5 win the second game of a doubleheader for a sweep of the Black Bears (7-17, 0-2) at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Laurine Germain had a two-run double for Maine.

UMass-Lowell had three home runs in a 5-2 win in Game 1. Amanda Nee had a solo homer for Maine.

UNE SWEEPS CURRY: Meg Harvey drove in two runs to lead the Nor’easters (9-7, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast) to a 3-1 win over the Colonels (8-10, 0-4) in the first game of a doubleheader in Biddeford.

UNE won the second game 8-4 as Avery Alberghini had four hits, scored three runs and drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth on a sacrifice-bunt.

TUFTS SWEEPS BATES: Casey Maggiore hit a two-run homer, and Kristina Haghdan scattered three hits as the Jumbos (16-2, 3-0 NESCAC) earned a 3-0 win over the Bobcats (4-13, 0-3) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Medford, Massachusetts.

Emily Samar lined a triple to score Andrea Russo for Bates in Game 2 as Tufts won 11-1 in five innings.

TUFTS SWEEPS BOWDOIN: Cassidy Schiff scored the winning run from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, and the Bantams (9-4, 2-1 NESCAC) completed a doubleheader sweep with a 3-2 win over Bowdoin (12-7, 1-2) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Kasey Cunningham was 3 for 4 for the Polar Bears in the first game as they fell 7-2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 17, HAMILTON 7: Matt Chlastawa had four goals and doled out four assists to lead the 12th-ranked Bobcats (7-2, 4-1 NESCAC) past the Continentals (3-4, 1-4) at Lewiston.

Curtis Knapton and Brendan Mullally each had three goals and an assist, while Matt Kelleher also recorded a hat trick for Bates.

TRINITY 16, BOWDOIN 11: Ben Ferrucci scored twice in the first five minutes as the Bantams (6-3, 2-3 NESCAC) opened with five unanswered goals on the way to a win over the Polar Bears (5-4, 2-3) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Zach Chandler paced Bowdoin with three goals, while Donal Mullane had two goals and two assists. Jeff Powers also scored twice.

WESLEYAN 21, COLBY 8: Ronan Jacoby scored three of his four goals during a 9-0 third-quarter run for the Cardinals (7-1, 3-1 NESCAC) as they pulled away from the Mules (4-4, 1-4) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Lane Kadish had a pair of goals for Colby, which trailed 6-4 at halftime.

ST. JOSEPH’S 15, REGIS 1: Michael Finn scored six goals and had an assist, Shane Puleo added three goals and dished out four assists, and the Monks (8-2, 3-0 GNAC) easily handled the Pride (2-4, 0-4) at Weston, Massachusetts.

Zach Hamilton added two goals and Logan Skinner had nine saves for for St. Joseph’s.

EASTERN CONNECTICUT ST. 13, SOUTHERN MAINE 9: Jake Liebowitz and Garrett Lapham had three goals apiece to lead the Warriors (3-4) to a win over the Huskies (3-3) in a Little East Conference opener at Willimantic, Connecticut.

Joe Cullinan had two goals and two assists for Southern Maine.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 14, UNE 10: The Golden Bears (6-3, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast) scored the first eight goals of the game – three from John Shahpazian – and then fended off a second-half rally to defeat the Nor’easters (5-5, 0-1) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Mitch Mullin scored three second-half goals for UNE. Garett Bozek also scored three goals.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 10, HAMILTON 8: Margaret Smith had four goals and two assists, and the 21st-ranked Bobcats (7-3, 3-2 NESCAC) used a 6-0 second-half run to rally past the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4) at Clinton, New York.

Summer Dias added three goals and Kathryn Grennon had two for Bates, which trailed 6-3 when Dias started the go-ahead run with 21:10 remaining.

BOWDOIN 17, TRINITY 15: Eliza Denious scored four of her seven goals in the final 11:03 as the Polar Bears (4-4, 2-3 NESCAC) used a 5-0 closing run to rally past the Bantams (6-2, 2-2) at Brunswick.

Fiona Bundy added three goals and two assists for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 16, COLBY 6: Abby Manning and Abigail Horst each had four goals to pace the Cardinals (8-1, 3-1) against the Mules (6-2, 3-2) at Waterville.

ST. JOSEPH’S 15, NORWICH 10: Maddie Beaulieu scored all four of her goals in the second half as the Monks (5-4, 5-1 GNAC) used a 10-2 advantage after the break to rally past the Cadets (4-5, 3-4) at Northfield, Vermont.

Josie Ring and Logan Champlin each had a hat trick for St. Joseph’s.

UNE 18, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 15: Nichole Carvalho’s goal 45 seconds into the second half broke a 7-7 tie to give the Nor’easters (5-5, 2-0 CCC) the lead for good in a win over the Golden Bears (4-5, 1-2) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Carvalho finished with four goals and an assist. Molly Camelo also scored four.

SOUTHERN MAINE 16, EASTERN CONNECTICUT ST. 8: Colleen Flemming scored six goals to lead the Huskies (3-3, 1-0 Little East) past the Warriors (0-9, 0-1) at Mansfield, Connectict.

Rachel Shanks, Alex Farley and Aliza Jordan each added two goals for Southern Maine.

