NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 29 points in another blistering third quarter against Boston, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 110-96 victory over the short-handed Celtics on Saturday night.

Back from a seven-game trip that lasted more than two weeks, the Nets had a happy homecoming thanks largely to Russell, who added 10 assists and finished with 25 points after halftime.

It was the third straight time he hurt the Celtics in the third quarter, and the Nets really needed this one after going 2-5 on the road and dropping into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Caris LeVert added 15 points for the Nets, who had dropped the final two games of the trip and still face a tough stretch now that they’re back home.

Gordon Hayward scored 19 points for the Celtics, who rested Kyrie Irving and Al Horford on the second night of back-to-back games after a big victory over Indiana a night earlier.

They led early and trailed by only one at halftime before Russell heated up.

Russell hit his first 3-pointer of the game to open the scoring in the second half, and soon after he took over. Mixing in midrange jumpers with 3-pointers, he scored 14 points during Brooklyn’s 17-5 surge that extended a seven-point lead to 76-57.

He previously had an 18-point and 14-point third quarters against the Celtics this season, and Boston couldn’t do anything about him this time, either.

The Nets were held to 17 points in the first quarter, just one above their season worst, and trailed by four. Boston then opened the second with seven straight points to make it 28-17, but Brooklyn put together a good finish to the half to pull ahead 49-48 at the break.

CLIPPERS 132, CAVALIERS 108: Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points, rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points and eight assists, and Los Angeles Clippers beat visiting Cleveland.

The Clippers have won seven of eight and 12 of 14, and they moved within one-half game of San Antonio for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

JaMychal Green added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who connected on 15 of 33 3-pointers. Los Angeles shot 62.4 percent overall.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points in 24 minutes off the bench for Cleveland, while rookie Collin Sexton added 21 points and Cedi Osman had 19. Sexton scored at least 20 points for the 11th time in his last 12 games.

The Cavaliers went just 3 of 23 from the 3-point line.

ROCKETS 119, KINGS 108: James Harden had 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and scored 10 straight Houston points down the stretch to help the Rockets beat visiting Sacramento.

Harden had his 42nd career triple-double and third 50-point game in the last six. He made seven 3-pointers to become the ninth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3s.

Houston had a three-point lead when Harden re-entered with less than seven minutes left. Willie Cauley-Stein made an alley-oop dunk to cut it to one before Harden scored all of Houston’s points in a 10-2 run that made it 111-102 with three minutes to go.

Clint Capela added 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Chis Paul had 22 points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 24 points for the Kings.

NOTES

RAPTORS: Toronto forward Patrick McCaw is expected to be out for about three weeks because of a sprained right thumb.

