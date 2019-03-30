AUSTIN, Texas — Tiger Woods moved into the quarterfinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play by outlasting Rory McIlroy in a match that turned on one bad shot.
Woods holed a 12-foot par putt on the 17th hole to win Saturday. He never trailed since a birdie on the fifth hole, but it took a calamity of mistakes by McIlroy on the par-5 16th that kept the match from going the distance.
McIlroy was poised to tie the match with a 395-yard drive with the wind at his back, leaving a short iron to the green. Woods, buried in a bunker off the tee, hit his third shot before McIlroy had to hit his second. McIlroy went into the top edge of a bunker, then over the green against wooden posts, and he lost the hole.
This story will be updated.
