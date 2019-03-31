WATERVILLE — A woman whose car crashed into the window of a church on Pleasant Street Sunday morning was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of Blessed Hope Church when the crash occurred, said Waterville police Sgt. David Caron, who was at the scene.

“I believe she had some sort of medical issue while driving and it caused her to strike the building,” Caron said.

He would not release the name of the woman, as she was not charged and the crash is being investigated, he said. He said he surmised she was either coming from, or going to, the church when the crash occurred.

When Caron arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m., paramedics were attending to the woman, who was conscious, he said.

At 10:35 a.m., emergency workers had placed the woman on a stretcher and were loading it into a waiting Delta Ambulance. Caron said later that she was taken to Thayer Center for Health on North Street.

At the scene, the gray Toyota was resting on a small snow bank next to the church, its nose crashed through a church window that was low to the ground. Above it was a stained glass window that did not appear to be damaged.

As Ace Tire & Auto Service, of Waterville, started loading the car onto a tow truck, the car’s smashed right front fender and crumpled hood became visible.

Waterville firefighters also responded to the scene. As they worked, parishioners came in and out of a side door of the brick church, which is located next to New England Animal Hospital near Western Avenue.

Caron said damage to the church itself was minimal.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

