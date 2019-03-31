I endorse the opinion of David Moltz (“Letter to the editor: Topical wit now scarce on comics pages,” March 24). Humor, even trenchant, helps shed light on current events.
The serious comic dropped helped enlighten us. Bring “Non Sequitur” back – and make “Doonesbury” legible.
Bill Gannon
Scarborough
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Bruce hits first homer as Mariners top Red Sox, 6-5
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ hockey: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Opinion
Commentary: Problems arise when you tell people that facts don’t matter
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Government should not be rule by ‘basically one guy’
-
Varsity Maine
Girls hockey: Avery Lutrzykowski, St. Dominic