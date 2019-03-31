I am writing to express my sincere lack of appreciation of the recent change you have made to your comics pages. Specifically: Replacing the terrific cartoon “Non Sequitur” with the new and lousy cartoon “Macanudo.”
“Non Sequitur” was an excellent, humorous cartoon series, both the daily and weekend versions. Some strips were simple and funny. Many others were deeply thought-provoking, and it took a little time to fully understand them. “Macanudo” is neither funny nor thought-provoking.
In my opinion, you have significantly and measurably lowered your comic standards. I hope others agree with me and flood your inbox with pleas to reinstate “Non Sequitur.”
John Kirby
New Gloucester
