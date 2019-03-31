Until the full Mueller report is made public, we can argue about how accurate Attorney General William Barr’s summary of it is, but we should all agree that we don’t want the Russians interfering with our elections.

Even Barr’s summary acknowledges that Russia did interfere with the 2016 election, so why is the Trump administration doing absolutely nothing to prevent future interference? Instead, President Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin, so there is no problem to address.

How can Republicans continue to ignore this obvious dereliction of duty and failure to defend our country? Regardless of whether or not Trump has committed any crimes, his refusal to address such an obvious threat to our country seems worthy of impeachment all by itself.

Stephen Walbridge

Auburn

