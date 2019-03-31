Jonathan McKane finishes his recent guest editorial (“Another View: Give free market a chance to ease health care expenses,” March 17) with the statement that ours is “the best health care system in the world.” A simple internet search shows that to be false. That untruth casts serious doubt on all the preceding arguments.

It’s time to stop clinging to a broken system and to study how other countries can have good, uniform health care for all. Maine AllCare is doing this and deserves our attention and support. There must be a solution that we can all get behind.

David Pope

Wiscasset

