Jonathan McKane finishes his recent guest editorial (“Another View: Give free market a chance to ease health care expenses,” March 17) with the statement that ours is “the best health care system in the world.” A simple internet search shows that to be false. That untruth casts serious doubt on all the preceding arguments.
It’s time to stop clinging to a broken system and to study how other countries can have good, uniform health care for all. Maine AllCare is doing this and deserves our attention and support. There must be a solution that we can all get behind.
David Pope
Wiscasset
-
Boston Red Sox
Bruce hits first homer as Mariners top Red Sox, 6-5
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ hockey: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team
-
Opinion
Commentary: Problems arise when you tell people that facts don’t matter
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Government should not be rule by ‘basically one guy’
-
Varsity Maine
Girls hockey: Avery Lutrzykowski, St. Dominic