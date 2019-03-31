Well, the corrupt government agencies and the media are wringing their hands because President Trump was found not to have colluded with Russia. What a colossal waste of time and energy by the FBI and the special counsel to build a case for impeaching the president.

Those Americans who had no ax to grind, and with only a smidgen of common sense, knew all along that this was a witch hunt created by liberal individuals who, like brats, could not stand to lose and wanted to change the rules and create havoc. What good Americans ought to be doing is stop buying the coverage by the media, who so gleefully tried to undo what the voters and common sense had done.

What actually happened is that Americans lost trust in the media, the FBI, the Department of Justice and what little faith they had in politicians. Add to that the colossal waste of taxpayer money just to satisfy those unable to accept the will of America. Now Trump can continue to drain the swamp in Washington, as so badly needed.

George A. Fogg

North Yarmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >