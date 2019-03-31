Emily Demers, Portland/Deering senior forward: The Bulldogs did not have the season they hoped for, but Demers was a threat every time she was on the ice, scoring 26 goals to go along with 13 assists.

Grace Dumond, Lewiston sophomore defenseman: One of the keys to the Blue Devils’ undefeated regular season, Dumond played solid defense while scoring nine goals in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Miranda Guimond, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland junior goalie: Edward Little posted a 14-3-1 record during the regular season, good enough for the North No. 2 seed. Guimond backed the effort with six shutouts, allowing more than two goals only twice.

Abby Lamontagne, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach junior forward: A noticeable level of anticipation arose when Lamontagne got the puck. She often delivered, with 68 points (42 goals, 26 assists), giving her 180 points in three years.

Gemma Landry, Lewiston sophomore forward: If the Blue Devils were scoring, Landry was likely involved. In the North final, she recorded two goals and four assists. Landry led Lewiston with 29 goals, along with 20 assists.

Avery Lutrzykowski, St. Dominic senior forward: The Becky Schaffer Award winner, Lutrzykowski proved nearly impossible to defend. With quickness and a dynamite shot, she totaled 84 points (49 goals, 35 assists), giving her 290 career points.

Zoe Mazur, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach senior defenseman: Mazur played 35 to 40 minutes a game (out of 45 minutes), and still she was rarely beaten. Mazur led the Stags to their second state championship.

Jayme Morrison, Greely/Gray-New Gloucester senior defenseman: Following a state title in 2018, it was a rare rebuilding year for the Rangers. Morrison kept them together and was on the ice two-thirds of the game. She had 14 points.

Sara Robert, Lewiston sophomore forward: The Blue Devils used impressive depth to reach the state final. Robert contributed to the success with 16 goals and 32 assists.

Camree St. Hilaire, Lewiston junior goalie: When your team goes 21-1, your goalie was obviously on her game. St. Hilaire posted 11 shutouts. During the regular season, she recorded a 0.67 goals-against average.

Emma Theriault, St. Dominic senior defenseman: With the Saints’ thin roster, Theriault logged some serious ice time. She was a rock on defense and scored 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists), giving her 136 for her career.

Sophia Venditti, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland senior forward: Watch teams play Cape Elizabeth and they usually zeroed in on Venditti, always a scoring threat. She scored 33 goals this season and had 17 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Rousseau, Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach: Rousseau has brought the Stags to the state championship game in both of his years as head coach. This time, Cheverus upset undefeated Lewiston, 2-1. Rousseau managed a thin roster, putting his players in a position to succeed.

