A Waterville man who allegedly stabbed a Detroit man five times in the head, face, throat and arm Saturday remained in Somerset County Jail Sunday on $50,000 cash bail.

Michael Greenlaw, 41, was arrested Saturday on a charge of elevated aggravated assault and admitted to stabbing the victim, who was taken to the hospital after the 2 a.m. incident, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, James F. Ross.

Michael Greenlaw

Ross said Sunday in a press release that Deputy Stephen Armiger responded to a report of a stabbing on River Road in Detroit and the person who reported the incident indicated that the suspect, Michael Greenlaw, had fled the scene following the stabbing.

“Upon Deputy Armiger’s arrival he was able to interview witnesses who confirmed that Greenlaw had stabbed the victim during an argument,” Ross said. “The victim had retreated into his home where Deputy Armiger found him, reportedly going in and out of consciousness. Detroit Rescue also responded and transported the victim to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.”

Armiger requested help from Pittsfield police to locate Greenlaw, according to Ross. He said Pittsfield Police went to the hospital to check on the status of the victim and learned he had been stabbed five times on the back of the head, face, throat and arm.

“After an extensive search, Michael Greenlaw was located at a neighbor’s residence, sitting on the floor, and he appeared to be intoxicated,” Ross said. “Greenlaw submitted to arrest without incident and during the interview with the Deputy made admissions to the incident but refused to give a full statement.”

Greenlaw was arrested and taken to Somerset County Jail in East Madison where he remained Sunday, held on a $50,000.00 cash bail, according to Ross.

“The investigation continues and no further information is currently available,” he said.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: