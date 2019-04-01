Gov. Janet Mills has named four people to the Maine Maritime Academy board of trustees.

Reappointed to five-year terms are Jason A. Oney of Falmouth, Morten Arntzen of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Arthur K. Watson, Jr. of New Canaan, Connecticut.

She also nominated senior Mary O. Shea of Brownfield to be a student trustee of the Castine college.

Oney, a 1996 graduate of the academy, is president and CEO of Strategic Maintenance Solutions Inc. Arntzen is executive chairman of Team Tankers International and senior shipping industry adviser for Macquarie Bank. Watson has worked at Watson Enterprises Inc. for 40 years and is a member of the American Sailing Association.

