Gov. Janet Mills has named four people to the Maine Maritime Academy board of trustees.
Reappointed to five-year terms are Jason A. Oney of Falmouth, Morten Arntzen of Norwalk, Connecticut, and Arthur K. Watson, Jr. of New Canaan, Connecticut.
She also nominated senior Mary O. Shea of Brownfield to be a student trustee of the Castine college.
Oney, a 1996 graduate of the academy, is president and CEO of Strategic Maintenance Solutions Inc. Arntzen is executive chairman of Team Tankers International and senior shipping industry adviser for Macquarie Bank. Watson has worked at Watson Enterprises Inc. for 40 years and is a member of the American Sailing Association.
-
Nation & World
Trump’s threat to close border stirs fears of economic harm
-
Business
Prominent Maine employment attorney Rebecca Webber dies at 60
-
Business
U.S. stocks post solid finish on encouraging economic data
-
Local & State
Governor names 4 members to Maine Maritime board
-
Business
North Carolina orders Duke Energy to excavate all coal ash