A 36-year-old man from Kansas was arrested Monday and charged with robbing a Saco hotel at gunpoint.
A man brandishing a semi-automatic handgun entered the Ramada Hotel on North Street around 5:19 p.m. Sunday and demanded money, said Deputy Chief Jack L. Clements.
The man fled the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash, but police were unable to track him using a K-9 team.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Saco police received a tip that the suspect was spotted on Main Street in Biddeford. Members of the Biddeford Police Department patrol and criminal investigations division responded to the area and, a short time later, located and detained Cody Lott.
Lott is a transient from Kansas, Clements said.
Lott was charged with Class A robbery and was taken to York County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000.
Clements said Saco police continue to investigate the robbery.
-
Local & State
Kansas man charged with robbing Saco hotel
-
Nation & World
Whistleblower says Trump White House reversed 25 security clearance denials
-
Local & State
Trial begins for Wiscasset woman charged with child’s death
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Bogaerts agree on six-year, $120 million extension
-
Nation & World
Technical outage causing flight delays for airlines