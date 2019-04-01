I would like to respond to Alec Ferguson of Kennebunkport, author of a March 21 letter regarding the Central Maine Power proposal for a transmission line cutting through Maine to help the people of Massachusetts with power.

Mr. Ferguson, I think, spoke for a lot of us who love our state and don’t want to see it scarred forever. We have a unique, beautiful state that people from away come to enjoy for a week or two. We are blessed to live here and enjoy it every day.

Money isn’t everything. Like Gov. Baxter said about Baxter State Park: May it “forever be left in the natural wild state.”

Jane A. Muesse

Portland

