MEXICO — A local man was arrested on felony charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact of a child Friday.

Ralph Santillo, 60, owner of Ralph’s Driving School in Mexico, was arrested by the Mexico Police Department on the felony charges.

According to Santillo’s representative at court, Santillo was a substitute teacher with RSU 10 and had no previous criminal history.

In an email Monday, Superintendent of Schools Deborah Alden said Santillo was a substitute teacher for six and a half school days between March 12, 2015, and Nov. 6, 2016. At the time of his arrest, he was not employed with the school district.

According to a police complaint, Santillo’s alleged victim was not a student at his driving school.

Santillo made his initial appearance in Oxford County District Court on Monday. Because the charges were felonies, Santillo wasn’t required to enter a plea.

Santillo’s bail was set at $10,000 cash, or personal recognizance under a contract Santillo made with Maine Pretrial Supervision. His conditions include no contact with the alleged victim and no contact with children 18 or younger.

Gross sexual assault is a Class A Crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and unlawful sexual contact is a Class B Crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

