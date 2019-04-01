NEW YORK — Domingo German overcame control problems on a chilly night to win for the first time since last June, Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner homered, and the banged-up New York Yankees beat the punchless Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge made a sprawling, backhand catch on Niko Goodrum’s hard-hit liner after Adam Ottavino walked the first two batters in the eighth inning, preventing the Tigers from tying the game.

German allowed one hit in five innings. He struck out seven and walked five, and the only run off him was unearned.

Jordy Mercer had both hits for the Tigers, who are batting .140 with one home run.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5: David Hess was pulled after 6 1/3 hitless innings, and Baltimore held on for a win at Toronto.

Hess struck out eight and walked one before first-year manager Brandon Hyde pulled him after 82 pitches. Reliever Pedro Araujo walked Justin Smoak, then allowed a two-run homer to Randal Grichuk.

Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, which won its third straight.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Roberto Perez drew a bases-loaded walk on four pitches from Dylan Covey in the eighth inning as the Cleveland rallied for a win in its home opener.

The Indians scored four runs in the eighth after nearly wasting starter Mike Clevinger’s dominant performance. Clevinger allowed one hit in seven innings, striking out 12.

After a dreadful outing by Covey (0-1), Caleb Frare walked pinch-hitter Greg Allen on five pitches to force in another run and give the Indians a 5-3 lead.

Jon Edwards (2-0) picked up the win despite giving up a two-run homer to White Sox rookie Ryan Cordell in the eighth. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his second save.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5: Paul DeJong scored on a passed ball in the top of the 11th inning as St. Louis spoiled Pittsburgh’s home opener.

The Cardinals came back twice against Pittsburgh’s erratic bullpen, tying it in the eighth and again in the ninth. DeJong put St. Louis in front for the first time when he singled off Steven Brault with two outs in the 11th, moved to third on a hit by pitch and a walk, then raced home when Nick Kingham’s fastball squirted past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli.

Jordan Hicks (1-1) worked two scoreless innings. John Gant picked up the save in a sloppy 4-hour, 53-minute marathon that featured 16 pitchers, 16 walks, four hit batters, three errors and two home plate umpires. Crew chief Jerry Layne left in the seventh after taking a ball off the mask and was replaced by Vic Carapazza.

BREWERS 4, REDS 3: Christian Yelich failed to homer for the first time this season, ending his record-tying streak, but he doubled in the ninth and scored on Ryan Braun’s double as Milwaukee rallied for a win at Cincinnati.

Yelich had homered in each of Milwaukee’s first four games.

METS 7, MARLINS 3: Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his first major league homer, a three-run shot to cap a four-run ninth inning, and New York overcame 16 strikeouts by their hitters to rally for a win in Miami.

Juan Lagares hit his first homer since Sept. 7, 2017, and sparked the ninth-inning rally when he was hit by a two-strike pitch while trying to bunt.

BRAVES 8, CUBS 0: Brian McCann made the most of his Atlanta homecoming by hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and the Braves took advantage of six errors to beat visiting Chicago.

After being swept in their first series at Philadelphia, the Braves became the final major league team to win a game. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuña Jr. homered off Kyle Hendricks (0-1).

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, ROCKIES 1: Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier homered to back a strong performance by Tampa Bay’s bullpen in a win over visiting Colorado.

Employing the opener strategy that was an integral part of their success last season, the Rays won for the fourth straight time since a season-opening loss to Houston.

Ryne Stanek got it started before a crowd of 10,860, and Ryan Yarbrough (1-0) followed by allowing one run and three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

