A proposal to charge drivers more state tax at the pump during the summer met broad opposition in the State House Tuesday.

But even though a seasonal gas tax differential is unpopular, speakers signaled a willingness to finally address Maine’s chronically underfinanced transportation system during public testimony on a handful of funding bills.

“We don’t drive on Democratic or Republican roads, we drive on Maine roads,” said Rep. Andrew McLean, D-Gorham, sponsor of the seasonal tax bill. “Solving the problem is too important for partisanship and narrow interests to get in the way.”

The state’s highway maintenance budget has a $108 million shortfall annually, roughly a quarter of the need for paving, bridges, road repair and construction and mobility improvements, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

That shortfall persists, even though the state borrows $100 million a year to cover spending gaps, a strategy considered unsustainable by some.

“In the short term, we know that we simply need to spend more on maintaining and upgrading the system,” McLean said. “Simply put, the policy answer is more money.”

Two bills McLean proposed this session address that issue. The first would increase the gas tax to 37 cents a gallon between June 1 and Oct. 31, but reduce the tax to 27 cents a gallon — 3 cents less than the present tax — during the rest of the year. That bill would help “export” the cost of taking care of its highways to out-of-state visitors, he said.

That plan was criticized by the tourism industry, wary of the public relations impact of a fee that targets its customers. It was also opposed by the Maine Potato Board and the Maine Professional Logging Contractors.

“Seasonal assessments just seem like we are sticking it to the tourists,” said Greg Dugal, director of government affairs for Hospitality Maine, a trade group representing hotels and restaurants. A seasonal tax would impact the busy summer travel season for Maine residents too, Dugal added.

“Why would you create this tax seasonally when it should be on all gas taxes year round?” he asked. “It has been too long since we raised the gas tax.”

Dana Doran, executive director of the Maine Professional Logging Contractors, concurred.

“I oppose the bill because I do not think it goes far enough,” Doran said. “We feel like the fuel tax has to be socialized across the spectrum of users.”

Maine actually doesn’t make more money from the gas tax in the summer than it does in the winter, a surprising discovery considering how many more cars are on the road, said Bruce Van Note, commissioner of the Department of Transportation. Boosting the seasonal tax might not raise more money, but could scare off tourists and cause fiscal issues, he added.

“It appears the benefits of seasonal variation are outweighed by those other concerns,” he said.

Maine’s primary highway revenue, a 30 cent per gallon gasoline tax, has not changed since 2011. The 18 cent per gallon federal gas tax hasn’t increased in 26 years. Higher fuel efficiency and hybrid-electric and all-electric vehicles cut further into fuel tax revenues.

Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia have implemented gas tax increases to address budget shortfalls since 2013, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.

Maine can only afford to improve and rebuild about 650 miles of state roads in the next three years, 7 percent of the state’s highway inventory, according to the transportation department. Almost half of state roads are scheduled only for a light repaving every seven years.

Another bill McLean proposes, LD 1034, would broaden transportation funding by increasing Maine’s gasoline tax to 36.5 cents a gallon, hike fees on at least 20 different licenses, tests, documents and applications, allocate 5 percent of state sales tax on transportation-related purchases to the state highway fund and bump the tax on rental cars from 10 percent to 12 percent.

That bill is among a handful trying to move Maine toward a solution to its long-standing highway funding problem. Those include a blue ribbon commission or the transportation committee coming up with a consensus funding plan and a proposal to add fees on plug-in electric vehicles.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or [email protected]

