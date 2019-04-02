A suspect is being sought in connection with a strong-armed robbery of an elderly woman in Old Orchard Beach on Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey Stevens, 30, of Kennebunk allegedly struggled with the woman outside Cafe 64 before he jumped into a car and fled with her purse.

Old Orchard Beach police said in a news release posted Tuesday on Facebook that the robbery occurred just outside the Saco Avenue restaurant’s main entrance at around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police that Stevens’ vehicle was last seen leaving Fern Park Avenue before heading into the surrounding neighborhood. The vehicle was found abandoned on Brook Drive about a half-mile from the scene of the robbery.

Stevens is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with brown hair. He may have been wearing tan pants.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stevens, charging him with one count of robbery.

Old Orchard Beach police said they do not know where Stevens is. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 934-4911.

“Please use caution if you encounter this subject,” police said.

