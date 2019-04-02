OXFORD — An Otisfield woman was confirmed dead Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Gore Road.

According to Oxford Police Captain Rickie Jack, the crash occurred about a tenth of a mile from the Otisfield Town Line.

The driver, an Otisfield woman, was driving a 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio.

The identity of the woman will be released once family members are notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: