The prosecutor’s office has dismissed an aggravated assault charge against a man arrested after a Bayside stabbing last summer.

Robert Jerome, 40, of Portland pleaded guilty last month to two lesser charges – violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order. The former is a Class E misdemeanor, and the latter is a Class C felony because it involved a dangerous weapon. Court documents show his sentence was two days in jail.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said his office could not get in touch with the alleged stabbing victim and could not proceed with the case. The dropped charges were two felonies – aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon – as well as misdemeanor assault. The conviction stemming from the protection from abuse order appeared to be related to a separate incident, Sahrbeck said.

“Unfortunately, there’s a fair amount of times where we lose contact with victims when we’re proceeding in a case, and we have to make the decision of whether or not we can go forward,” Sahrbeck said. “If the witness is unavailable and we can’t prove our case, we have to file for dismissal.”

Defense attorney Heather Gonzales, who represented Jerome, did not respond to a request for comment.

Police alleged Jerome slashed a man with a knife during a fight in July. They found the victim with wounds to his chest and hands in the area of Alder and Portland streets. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident drew public attention in light of a string of violent incidents in Bayside, including a fatal shooting.

