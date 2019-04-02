NEW YORK — Dustin Peterson laced a tiebreaking double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on a nippy Tuesday night.

Jordy Mercer added an RBI single for insurance, and the Tigers got another strong start from Jordan Zimmermann after he carried a perfect game two outs into the seventh inning on opening day in Toronto last week. This time, Zimmermann held a makeshift Yankees lineup depleted by injuries to one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks hit consecutive doubles off New York starter Masahiro Tanaka with two outs in the sixth to tie it 1-all. Candelario’s grounder caromed high off first base and past Luke Voit as the big first baseman tried in vain to grab the ball with his bare hand.

Joe Jimenez (1-0) worked a hitless eighth and ended the inning with an unassisted double play after snagging Gleyber Torres’ line drive and jogging to first base himself.

Shane Greene tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS 1: Andrew Cashner pitched six shutout innings, and Baltimore extended a road winning streak to four games for the first time since 2016.

Jonathan Villar had two hits and scored once for the Orioles, who improved to 4-1. Coming off a 115-loss season, the Orioles opened by winning two of three at the New York Yankees. They strung together four road wins for the first time since July 5-16, 2016, at the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, REDS 3: Orlando Arcia ended his season-opening slump with a three-run homer and Milwaukee extended its domination of the Reds by holding on at Cincinnati.

Milwaukee has won the first two games of the series and 15 of 21 against Cincinnati over the last two seasons.

Arcia was 0 for 16 when he connected off Michael Lorenzen , who was brought in to face the shortstop with two outs in the sixth inning after left-hander Zach Duke (1-1) gave up a walk and a single. Arcia’s opposite-field homer barely cleared the wall in right field and snapped a 1-1 tie.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 4, ROCKIES 0: Blake Snell matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, pitching seven innings of two-hit ball to lift Tampa Bay over the visiting Rockies for its fifth straight win.

The AL Cy Young Award winner struck out six straight during one stretch, helping Tampa Bay improve to a franchise-best 5-1. Snell rebounded splendidly after allowing five runs in an Opening Day loss to Houston.

Trevor Story had singles in the fifth and seventh innings for Colorado’s only hits. The Rockies have lost four straight and scored only one run in their last 30 innings. They never got a runner as far as second base against Snell and reliever Wilmer Font, who closed with two hitless innings.

