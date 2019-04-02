Ernie Grunfeld was fired as president of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday after 16 seasons in charge of the team.

The Wizards announced his dismissal with four games left in the season and Washington in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at 32-46.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season,” owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement, “and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes.”

Point guard John Wall and center Dwight Howard both missed most of the season, and forward Markieff Morris also was injured before getting traded.

The club went 568-724 during Grunfeld’s tenure, including eight postseason appearances.

But Washington never made it past the second round of the playoffs and never won at least 50 games in a season, despite having All-Stars such as Wall, Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison.

• Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were fined by the NBA for criticizing the officiating following their loss Friday at Minnesota.

HOCKEY

NWHL: The National Women’s Hockey League is moving swiftly to expand to Toronto and Montreal following the demise of its Canadian-based rival.

NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan says the league’s board has approved an investment plan to establish teams in Canada’s two largest cities for the start of next season. Rylan also said her league has received a commitment from the NHL that will make it one of the NWHLs biggest financial sponsors.

The decision by the U.S.-based NWHL to expand from five teams to seven comes just two days after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League abruptly announced it will cease operations by May 1 because of financial issues. The CWHL had four teams in Canada, one in suburban Boston and a sixth in China.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has given the team an April 15 deadline to complete negotiations on a new contract, a person with knowledge of the discussions told the Seattle Times.

April 15 is the day the Seahawks will begin their official offseason workout program, and Wilson is thought to want the deal done by then. It’s also thought the two sides have had some negotiations in recent days. Wilson has one year remaining on his current four-year, $87.6 million contract.

It’s unclear what happens if the two sides do not agree to a deal by April 15.

• Versatile defensive back Chris Harris Jr. skipped the start of the voluntary portion of the Denver Broncos’ offseason program as he angles for a new contract. The perennial Pro Bowl selection is due $7.8 million next season in the final year of a five-year, $42.5 million contract. He has said he doesn’t want to play in 2019 without an extension.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United’s ambitions of securing a spot in the Champions League next season were damaged by a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

• Fulham’s return to the top flight will last just one season after its relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with a 4-1 loss at Watford.

