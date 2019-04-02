Portland police are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting out more than 20 car and home windows in the Deering Center and Deering Highlands neighborhoods in the last two months.

Investigators believe someone used a BB gun or a pellet gun to shoot out the windows of at least 20 cars and a small number of homes between Feb. 7 and March 29.

The vandals damaged multiple vehicles on the same street, and some vehicles had multiple windows shot out.

Police said most of the incidents occurred at night, although in a few cases, the vandalism occurred in the early afternoon.

Cars and homes have been targeted Stevens Avenue, Brentwood Street, Freeman Street, Lawn Avenue, Hartley Street, Concord Street, Clinton Street, James Street, Deering Avenue, Ashmont Street, Lincoln Street, Elizabeth Road, North Street and Canco Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or sees suspicious activity should call Portland Police at 874-8575.

