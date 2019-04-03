The Biddeford City Council on Tuesday gave initial approval to a ban on single-use plastic bags, joining about 20 other Maine communities that have approved similar ordinances.

With no comments from residents and limited discussion by councilors, the council passed the ban by a 6-3 vote. Councilors John McCurry, Robert Quattrone and Michael Swanton voted against the ordinance.

Biddeford joins a growing number of Maine towns and cities that have passed ordinances related to single-use plastic shopping bags. Twenty communities across the state have enacted either outright bans or instituted fees on plastic shopping bags. At least a half-dozen others are working on similar rules, and state lawmakers are also considering bills that would ban plastic shopping bags statewide.

Municipalities in southern Maine with bag bans include Brunswick, Freeport, Kennebunk, Saco and York. Portland, South Portland, Falmouth and Cape Elizabeth all have fees for plastic bags.

Biddeford officials have talked for years about banning plastic bags to reduce pollution, but the effort moved forward as city officials became more concerned about the bags contaminating loads of recycling collected in curbside bins. Single-use plastic bags can be recycled, but must be returned to retailers instead of included in recycling streams with other recyclable products.

The Biddeford ordinance prohibits retailers from using plastic shopping bags, but does allow them to provide paper bags or reusable shopping bags for free or a fee. It does not prohibit the use of plastic bags inside the store to hold produce, meat, seafood, bulk items or prescriptions.

Councilors who voted for the ban said the change is needed to help reduce recycling contamination, which could cost the city money. Councilor Norman Belanger said single-use plastic bags are the largest source of contamination in the city’s recycling. Councilor Amy Clearwater said she strongly supports the ban.

“I love this ban so much,” she said.

Swanton said he would not support the ban, adding that while plastics in general are a big problem, he didn’t think single-use plastic bags were the issue.

“The plastic bag just isn’t that big of a portion of the problem, but if it makes you feel good, go ahead and pass it,” he said.

The ordinance change requires a second vote from the council. Biddeford stores will be able to continue using single-use plastic bags until Sept. 30 to deplete their existing supplies.

